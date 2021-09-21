National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 56.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National CineMedia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

