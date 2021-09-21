Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stake Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Alternatives International were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $91.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,858.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $52,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $478,308. Corporate insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

