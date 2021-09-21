NestEGG Coin Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $173,401.16 and approximately $1,229.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00020875 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001045 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000127 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

