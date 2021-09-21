Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Purchased by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Nestlé accounts for about 0.9% of Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,609,000. Somerset Group LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 54,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.58. 197,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,319. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average of $121.55. The firm has a market cap of $345.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

