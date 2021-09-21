NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report $294.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.19 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $971.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $62,636.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,472.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,153 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after buying an additional 356,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after buying an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.