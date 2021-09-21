New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.51. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,359. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.62 and a 1-year high of $269.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.