New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $32,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Truist upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $111.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $117.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $960,860 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.