New South Capital Management Inc. Invests $19.45 Million in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,437,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,000. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 3.75% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

GTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GTX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 4,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,180. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $445.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

