New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Amdocs worth $66,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

