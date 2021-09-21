New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,395 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 4.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of AutoZone worth $172,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $61.53 on Tuesday, hitting $1,646.69. 4,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,596.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,488.98.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

