New South Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 983,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,704 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises about 2.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $95,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 152,547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $220,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $88.16. 640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 1.52. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

