New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 9,038 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iBio were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter worth $32,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iBio by 133.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iBio by 266.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iBio alerts:

iBio stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. iBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -6.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.