New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 26,200 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 227.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,190,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,926,449. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $784.74 million, a P/E ratio of -32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

