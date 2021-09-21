New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Utah Medical Products worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 45.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $320.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.24. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,837.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,470. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

