New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $219.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.89.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

