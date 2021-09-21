Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of Newpark Resources worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 71.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.83. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

