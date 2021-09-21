Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was down 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35.

About Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

