Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.84. 234,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $482,450 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

