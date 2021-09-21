NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $4,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

