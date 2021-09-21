NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

