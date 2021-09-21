NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.78.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI opened at C$22.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.50. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.04.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.