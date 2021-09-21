Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

