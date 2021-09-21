Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,827,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

