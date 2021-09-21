Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Textainer Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGH. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

TGH opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

