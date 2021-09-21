Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

