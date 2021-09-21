Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of -16.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $334.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

