North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE NRT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.