NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,435 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 746,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,601 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

