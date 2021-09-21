NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,438 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,165 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Best Buy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,657,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 895,856 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $102,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

