NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

