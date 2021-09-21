NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,994 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 101,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 131.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

ORCL stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

