NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,797 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

