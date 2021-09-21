NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 404.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $269.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.08 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

