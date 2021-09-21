NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,220,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1,876.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,440,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,917,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.