Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.29.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

