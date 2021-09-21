NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Position Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

