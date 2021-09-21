Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,018,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.