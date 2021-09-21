NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 188,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

