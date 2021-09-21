Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 263.20% from the stock’s current price.

Novan stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

