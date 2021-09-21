NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the August 15th total of 838,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NuCana by 98,968.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 115.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,006. NuCana has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

