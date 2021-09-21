Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.62 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 1,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

