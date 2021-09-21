Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after buying an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,503,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,914,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

