Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JTD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.92. 21,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,590. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.80.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.