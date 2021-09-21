NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $5,217.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders in the long term. Moreover, solid housing market fundamentals in the United States has been driving its performance. Higher demand for new homes backed by declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Second-quarter end backlog, on a unit and dollar basis, was up 19% and 35% from the year-ago quarter to 12,627 units and $5.41 billion, respectively. NVR’s superior return on equity (ROE) is also indicative of its growth potential. Shares of NVR have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, impacts of coronavirus pandemic and supply related constraints are growing concerns. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $13.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4,982.00. The company had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,407. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,096.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4,923.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 25.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NVR by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,175,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

