NXM (NXM) Market Cap Tops $757.99 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $114.47 or 0.00268999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $757.99 million and approximately $63,371.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00130227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045147 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,938 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

