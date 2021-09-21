O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $150.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

