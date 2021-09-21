O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $140,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 67.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $183.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.25 and a 200-day moving average of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

