O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diodes by 22.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Diodes by 17.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Diodes by 10.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $440.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.80 million. Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,879,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,575 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,984. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

