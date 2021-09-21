O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,442 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,286,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after acquiring an additional 252,156 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 130.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,044,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $982.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.