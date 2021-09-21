Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.25 and last traded at $96.00. Approximately 5,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 274,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 73.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,464,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

